/Pakistan's desperate attempt: Pleads to India in FOUR LETTERS to reconsider decision on Indus Waters Treaty

More than a month has passed since India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, with the whole nation feeling the heat now after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people on April 22.

According to a new report, the desperate Pakistan has written four letters to India, pleading to reconsider its decision to suspend the 1960 treaty.

The four letters were sent by Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources, and were addressed to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Jal Shakti Ministry forwarded those letters to the Ministry of External Affairs, IANS reported, citing sources.

Murtaza, in those letters, urged India to remove the "abeyance" of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

However, India has made it clear that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This comes after some Pakistani politicians pleaded to the Shehbaz Sharif government to "defuse" the "water bomb" that is hanging over the country after India put IWT in abeyance.

“We would die of hunger if we don’t resolve the water crisis now. The Indus Basin is our lifeline as three-fourths of our water comes from outside the country, nine out of 10 people depend on the Indus water basin for their living, as much as 90 per cent of our crops rely on this water and all our power projects and dams are built on it. This is like a water bomb hanging over us and we must defuse it,” Pakistan Senator Syed Ali Zafar said in his speech during a Senate Session last month.

A month after India's big action against Pakistan, water levels in key rivers across Pakistan have fallen sharply, especially in Punjab province.

The latest data from Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority (IRSA) shows that the water flow in the Indus and Jhelum rivers has reduced significantly. However, it is the Chenab river’s “sudden decrease” that has hit Punjab the hardest.

IRSA warned that the “sudden decrease in river Chenab inflows at Marala due to short supply by India would result in more shortage in early Kharif season”.