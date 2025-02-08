The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday after a 27-year hiatus, ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. The AAP's seat count plummeted to 22, a significant drop from its previous tally of 62 in the 2020 Delhi elections.

Meanwhile, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday (Feb 08) as part of the ceasefire agreement. In return, Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners.

In other news, A US federal judge on Saturday (Feb 8) blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records which contain sensitive personal data, including Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans.

Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP triumphs after 27 years, ousting AAP; Congress fails to open account

'Will not pass without response': Netanyahu reacts to 'shocking images' of Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Judge blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing US Treasury Department's sensitive personal data

'Look like Holocaust survivors’: Red Cross demands 'private' hostage swap after Hamas' choreographed handover

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is overseeing ongoing hostage-prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, has called for future exchanges to be conducted in private.

Canada detects 'malicious activity' linked to China targeting Liberal party candidate Chrystia Freeland

Canada has detected a malicious "information operation" on Chinese social media targeting Liberal Party candidate and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Missing Alaska plane found, all 10 aboard feared dead

A commercial aircraft that went missing in Alaska with 10 people aboard on Thursday (Feb 6) was found on Friday with everyone presumed dead.

Biggest losers of Delhi election: Ex-CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other heavyweights suffer defeats

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election delivered some unexpected results, with several high-profile candidates failing to secure their seats. Here is a look at the major political figures who faced defeat in this year’s polls.

Boost in the area of xenotransplantation as US man gets gene-edited pig kidney

Tim Andrews became only the second person known to be living with a pig kidney. The surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital transplanted a genetically modified kidney from a pig into 66-year-old Andrews.

Rohan Jaitley frontrunner for BCCI's Joint Secretary post; SGM on March 1

Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is the leading candidate for the position of Joint Secretary in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The election is set to take place during a Special General Meeting (SGM) on March 1 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Chelsea Handler jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud at Critics Choice Awards: 'Thankyou for distraction'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's much-publicised drama has made its award season debut, as it was mentioned during the star-studded night of Critics Choice Awards.