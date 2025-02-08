Canada has detected a malicious "information operation" on Chinese social media targeting Liberal Party candidate and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The suspected interference has been traced to a WeChat account linked to the Chinese government.

Global Affairs Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM Canada), while monitoring the digital information ecosystem, identified an information operation targeting Freeland, the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) said in a statement on Friday.

“RRM Canada detected coordinated and malicious activity about Ms. Freeland. The launch of this information operation was traced to WeChat’s most popular news account – an anonymous blog that has been previously linked by experts at the China Digital Times to the People’s Republic of China,” the statement read.

According to the release, the members of Freeland's campaign and the executive of the Liberal Party of Canada have been briefed on the findings.

Freeland took to X on Friday and responded to the suspected interference.

She said that she would not be intimidated by Chinese foreign interference.

"Having spent years confronting authoritarian regimes, I know firsthand the importance of defending our freedoms,” she said.

Freeland announced on Jan 17 that she will run for leadership of Canada's Liberal Party, stressing that it is time to fight as US President-elect Donald Trump is threatening the country.

This comes a day after Trudeau said that he will not be contesting the upcoming federal elections scheduled for October this year and also hinted at quitting politics.

The 56-year-old Chrystia Freeland is a former journalist turned senior government minister. Trudeau, in 2013, asked Freeland to leave the media and join politics. Later after winning a seat in Toronto, Freeland was quickly elevated to vaunted ministerial roles in the Trudeau government.

Freeland resigned as the country's finance minister in December, after facing clashes with PM Trudeau, over how to handle the looming threat of US tariffs.

If elected as PM, Freeland will be the second female prime minister in the country’s history.

(With inputs from agencies)