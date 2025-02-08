A commercial aircraft that went missing in Alaska with 10 people aboard on Thursday (Feb 6) was found on Friday with everyone presumed dead.

Three people were found inside the aircraft and were "reported to be deceased," while the other seven, including the pilot of the aircraft, are assumed to be dead and inaccessible due to the plane's condition. The plane was found approximately 55 km southeast of Nome.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) posted on the social media platform X, "USCG has ended its search for the missing plane after the aircraft was located approx. 34 miles southeast of Nome. 3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased."

"The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident," it further added.

A Bering Air flight disappeared from the radar near Alaska's Nome on Thursday (Feb 6). Bering Air Flight 445 suddenly went missing midway in the afternoon while flying over the Bering Sea.

#UPDATE (1/2) #USCG has ended its search for the missing plane after the aircraft was located approx. 34 miles southeast of Nome. 3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased. pic.twitter.com/XndzBYHdCE — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) February 8, 2025

The flight was en route to Nome from Unalakleet city of Alaska.

The flight took off from Unalakleet at 2.37 pm (local time) and was last traced over the Norton Sound area of the Bering Sea at nearly 3.16 pm, as per the report.

Bad weather to blame?

The actual cause of the incident is still unknown but unfavourable weather has been reported in the area.

The Nome Fire Department has said that due to the weather and visibility, there is limited ability to conduct an aerial search operation for the flight.

“We ask the public to keep those who may be missing in their thoughts, but for safety reasons, please do not form independent search parties," the department said.

(With inputs from agencies)