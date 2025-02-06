South Korea on Thursday (Feb 6) ordered all the airports nationwide to install bird detection systems after the devastating Jeju Air crash that claimed 179 lives.

On December 29, a Boeing 737-800 airplane, en route from Thailand to Muan in southwest South Korea, exploded upon landing after colliding with a concrete barrier at Muan airport. The crash marked the worst aviation disaster in the nation's history.

Bird detection radars

"All airports will be equipped with at least one thermal imaging camera," said the South Korean Ministry of Land in a statement, adding that they aim to begin the rollout next year.

"Bird detection radars will be installed at all airports to enhance early detection of distant birds and improve response capabilities for aircraft," said the ministry.

These systems will provide air traffic controllers with real-time data on bird sizes and movement paths to warn pilots and improve response capabilities. Additionally, airports will deploy mobile sonic devices to deter medium and large birds.

The government also plans to "establish legal basis" to regulate and relocate facilities that attract birds, such as food waste processing centres and orchards, to areas further away from airports.

But why bird detection systems?

As per reports, in the moments leading up to the tragic crash, the pilot of the plane had warned of a bird strike, due to which he had aborted an initial landing attempt. The fatal crash occurred during a second landing attempt when the plane's landing gear failed to deploy.

Investigators from South Korea and the United States are still examining the causes, with bird strikes under particular scrutiny. Feathers were reportedly found in both engines, but the investigation has been complicated by the failure of the aircraft’s black boxes to record the final four minutes of the flight.

"The top priority is to establish comprehensive reform measures across aviation safety to prevent the recurrence of aircraft accidents," said Joo Jong-wan deputy minister for civil aviation.

(With inputs from agencies)