Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is the leading candidate for the position of Joint Secretary in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The election is set to take place during a Special General Meeting (SGM) on March 1 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI has formally notified all state associations about the election, which is the sole agenda of the upcoming meeting. The Joint Secretary position has remained vacant since Devajit Saikia’s promotion to Secretary following Jay Shah’s election as ICC Chairman in December 2024.

In its official communication, the BCCI stated: "A Special General Meeting of the BCCI will be held at 12:00 PM IST on March 1 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to conduct the election and induction of the Joint Secretary."



This will be the second SGM in under two months. The last one, held on January 12, saw Saikia being elected as Secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as Treasurer, both unopposed.

Jaitley faces competition, but holds an edge

Jaitley’s main rivals for the post include former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Abhishek Dalmiya and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official Sanjay Naik. However, Jaitley is widely seen as the strongest contender, given his administrative experience and growing influence in Indian cricket governance.

If elected, Jaitley will take on a crucial role overseeing administrative functions and collaborating with board members to ensure smooth operations. His appointment would further solidify his position within Indian cricket administration, especially as the board gears up for major international tournaments and domestic cricket reforms.