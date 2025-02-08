Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Rohit Sharma finds himself in a 'catch-22 situation' amid his struggles with form and insists the India skipper must silence his critics with strong performances ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Advertisment

Rohit, who opted out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia due to poor form, made his return to international cricket in the first ODI against England in Nagpur but managed just two runs after a month-long break.

"This isn't easy. From Rohit's perspective, it must be frustrating. He wants to focus on the series, knowing he has performed well in this format and wants to continue that momentum," Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel.

"But questions will be asked. People watching the game will raise concerns. It’s a catch-22 situation—these questions won’t stop unless he delivers with the bat," he added.

Advertisment

Also Read: LIVE | 2025 Champions Trophy: Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates | Feb 8

Rohit has managed just 166 runs in his last 16 innings across formats. "As a cricketer, I understand what he’s going through. It’s not easy. I sincerely hope he finds his rhythm and scores a century in this series," Ashwin said.

India clinched the first ODI against England in Nagpur with a four-wicket victory on Thursday. The second ODI is set to take place in Cuttack on Sunday (Feb 9).

Advertisment

'Jadeja is a jackpot jango'

Ashwin also heaped praise on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, calling him 'more gifted' than himself.

In the first ODI, Jadeja delivered an excellent spell, claiming 3 for 26 in nine overs, and later remained unbeaten on 12 off 10 balls while steering India to victory. "Our media doesn’t always recognize performances when a player does well. When we lose, players are vilified. But Jadeja deserves more appreciation—he dismissed Joe Root, yet he often flies under the radar. He’s a 'Jackpot Jango'," Ashwin remarked.

"He's exceptional—his fielding alone adds so much value, and he thrives in pressure situations with both bat and ball. We don't give him enough credit."

"Jadeja is naturally gifted, far more than I ever was. He’s a born athlete, incredibly fit. Even at this stage of his career, he can cover the ground from long-on to deep square leg while stationed at mid-wicket. I wouldn't be surprised, and I’d be thrilled for him," Ashwin concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)