The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Updates Feb 8 below:
-
Feb 08, 2025 09:14 IST
LIVE | 2025 Champions Trophy: Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates | Feb 8
Lockie Ferguson unlikely for tournament as New Zealand sweat over star bowler's fitness
New Zealand could be handed a major blow in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 as they sweat over the fitness of star bowler Lockie Ferguson. As revealed on Friday (Feb 7) evening, Ferguson could be out of the Champions Trophy having sustained a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match on Thursday. While the scans were inconclusive, the latest development does not look good for the veteran pacer.