Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised skipper Rohit Sharma to avoid overcomplicating his game as he struggles with a concerning dip in form.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar emphasised that instead of overanalysing his technique or engaging in excessive practice, Rohit should focus on revisiting his past successes to rediscover his rhythm.

“A phase has come in his career where he hasn't scored runs. Sometimes, practicing too much isn’t beneficial. He can probably spend some time alone, watch clips of when he was at his best, and reflect on the habits and routines that worked for him,” Bangar suggested.

He further stressed the importance of self-assessment and a relaxed mindset. “Sometimes, looking back at what has worked for you proves hugely beneficial. He shouldn't be too desperate in his thinking,” he added.

Rohit’s struggles were once again evident during India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur, where he was dismissed for just two runs. Although India won the match, concerns over the captain’s form have grown, especially with the Champions Trophy fast approaching.

Following a forgettable Test season—where he managed just 164 runs in eight innings at an average of 10.93—Rohit was expected to regain his touch in ODIs. However, even playing in his hometown of Nagpur failed to spark a turnaround.

With the Champions Trophy just weeks away, Rohit’s form remains a major talking point. India will need their captain back at his best for the crucial matches ahead, and his recent struggles have only added to the mounting concerns.

