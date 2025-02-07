With few days to go for the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan on Friday (Feb 7) inaugurated the renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan, the hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, faced severe criticism from world media for poor infrastructure in the stadium. However, the newly inaugurated stadium is now set for the Champions Trophy which starts on February 19. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with several Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) members.

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

"We are going to show the world that we are good hosts," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the opening ceremony.

Lahore will host its first Champions Trophy 2025 match on Saturday (Feb 22) when England take on Australia while its first international match will be on Saturday (Feb 8) as Pakistan take on New Zealand in the opening contest of the tri-series involving South Africa. The Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Australia on Feb 22 will be the stadium’s first major contest since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

The stadium reopened after a 117-day renovation during which LED floodlights, larger score screens, new hospitality boxes and upgraded seating were installed. Interestingly, PCB had earlier promised to inaugurate the stadium in January.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also in attendance for the inauguration of the Gaddafi Stadium. He addressed the media before the ceremony and considered the ceremony as a victory.

"I want to congratulate everyone, this is a victory for the entire nation," Naqvi told reporters before the Lahore stadium opening.

The attention now turns to the inauguration of the National Stadium in Karachi with President Asif Ali Zardari to be in attendance. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb 12), a day before the stadium opens it gates for fans as Pakistan take on South Africa.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s only possible match at the Gaddafi Stadium during the Champions Trophy could be the final provided India won’t reach that stage. The hosts’ contests in the group stage and semifinal are set to be staged in either Karachi or Rawalpindi.