The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is less than two weeks away and most of the teams have shifted their focus on the 50-over format to prepare for the tournament. India and England are playing an ODI series in India while Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be taking part in a tri-nation series from February 8 in Pakistan.

Australia currently are in Sri Lanka, playing red-ball cricket before they switch modes while Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be depending upon the practice matches before the tournament. The Champions Trophy is set to be played from Feb 19 to March 9.

The tournament is being played for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan won the trophy by beating India in the final in the United Kingdom.

Here's where you can watch Champions Trophy Live in your country

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on television in India?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Star Sports network on TV and on Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in Pakistan?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on PTV and A Sports on TV and on Tapmad mobile app in Pakistan.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in Bangladesh?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Nagorik TV and T Sports on TV in Bangladesh.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in New Zealand?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Sky Sport on TV and on Sky Sport mobile app in New Zealand.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in Australia?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Prime Video on TV and mobile app in Australia.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in England?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Sky Sport on TV and on Sky Sport mobile app in England.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in South Africa?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on SuperSport on TV in South Africa.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live on TV in Afghanistan?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Ariana TV on television in Afghanistan.

Where to watch Champions Trophy Live in Sri Lanka, UAE and the USA?

The Champions Trophy can be watched live on Star Sports network on TV in Sri Lanka, Starz On in UAE and Willow TV in the USA.