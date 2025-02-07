The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday (Feb 6) that renovation work of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is complete and the stadium is ready for the Champions Trophy 2025. Lahore is one of the three venues in Pakistan set to host Champions Trophy matches. The ICC tournament is set to be played from Feb 19 to March 9 with Karachi and Rawalpindi being two other venues in Pakistan apart from Lahore.

Advertisment

"I am grateful to all those people who put in day and night of work to get the stadium ready on time despite the apprehensions and criticism,” PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi said in a press release.

The stadium will be inaugurated on Friday (Feb 7) during a ceremony which will be attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as artists like Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, and Arif Lohar who will perform at the event.

Advertisment

"The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans," read the PCB release.

“Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. The stadium’s enhancements ensure that fans will enjoy a world-class cricketing experience, with improved seating arrangements, exceptional viewing angles and a festive atmosphere," Naqvi said in the release.

The new stadium and the facilities will be tested during the first ODI on Saturday (Feb 8) of the tri-nation series involving South Africa and New Zealand apart from hosts Pakistan.

Advertisment

Lahore will host six matches in the Pakistan leg apart from the second semi-final which will be played on March 5. Lahore may also end up hosting the final on March 9 if India, which plays all its matches in Dubai (UAE), fails to make it to the title game.