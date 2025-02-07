The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
England Cricket shares update on playing vs Afghanistan amid boycott calls
The England Cricket Board (ECB) has shared the update on playing against Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 amid calls of boycott. ECB chairman, in a statement, confirmed the board's decision.
Check match schedule, dates, venues and timings for all teams
The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away and all the teams are gearing up for the same. The tournament starts February 19 in Pakistan with Final scheduled to be played on March 9. The venue of the final is not decided yet as it depends on India's results in the tournament.