The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the panel of umpires and match officials for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and there's no Indian in the list. The Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 in Pakistan while India play all their matches in Dubai (UAE).

As per the ICC's neutral umpire policy, no Indian umpire can officiate in India's matches in Dubai. India's elite panel umpire Nitin Menon has decided to skip going to Pakistan due to 'personal reasons,' reported media outlet Times of India.

"The ICC wanted to put him (Menon) on the Champions Trophy roster. But he decided against travelling to Pakistan due to personal reasons," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

India's match referee Javagal Sirnath has also asked for a leave during the tournament.

"Yes I had asked for leave as I had quite a few days away from home in the month of November, December and January," said Srinath as reported by news outlet Times of India.

"A distinguished panel of 12 umpires will officiate the 8-team event, as per ICC. This includes six returning officials from the 2017 edition, including Richard Kettleborough, who stood in the final of the previous Champions Trophy in the UK," read an ICC release.

"The panel of match referees will be led by David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, and Andrew Pycroft, all esteemed members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Boon officiated the 2017 Champions Trophy final, while Madugalle returns after officiating the 2013 final, and Pycroft also featured in the 2017 tournament," the release added further.

ICC Match Officials for Champions Trophy 2025

Match Officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.

Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft.