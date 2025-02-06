India skipper Rohit Sharma has spoken on the possibility of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being included in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Varun was added to India's squad for England ODIs after initially not being named. The inclusion comes after the spinner's 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the T20Is against England.

"Varun has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format but he's clearly got something different about him. So we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference on eve of first England ODI set to be played on Thursday (Feb 6).

"If the series presents us an opportunity to play him at some stage and we will see what he's capable of. Right now, we are not thinking about whether we're going to take him (to Champions Trophy) or not.

"But definitely, he will be in contention if things pan out really well for us and he does what is required," Rohit added.

Recently, retired offie Ravi Ashwin also backed Chakaravarthy for making it to India's Champions Trophy squad.

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

India’s updated squad for three-match ODI series against England

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah (3rd ODI only)