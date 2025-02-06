IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Live: India and England are set to start the three-ODI series in Nagpur. The matches are being treated as the precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which begins on February 19.

The three matches would be the last international games India and England will play before the ICC event. Both the teams would want to make the best use of this opportunity to iron out any chunks in their side.

For India, Mohammed Shami's form will be the focus point along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's as well. They'll play Jasprit Bumrah in the last ODI on Feb 12 to check his fitness for the ICC tournament.

India have also included mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad despite not naming him initially. Varun's inclusion comes on the back of his 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the five T20Is played prior to the ODIs.

For England, the batters would like to get in form before they travel to Pakistan. The English batting has been bolstered by addition of Joe Root and former English skipper Kevin Pietersen believes that the batters would be more comfortable against Varun in the 50-over format.

