IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Live: India and England are set to start the three-ODI series in Nagpur. The matches are being treated as the precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which begins on February 19.
The three matches would be the last international games India and England will play before the ICC event. Both the teams would want to make the best use of this opportunity to iron out any chunks in their side.
For India, Mohammed Shami's form will be the focus point along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's as well. They'll play Jasprit Bumrah in the last ODI on Feb 12 to check his fitness for the ICC tournament.
India have also included mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad despite not naming him initially. Varun's inclusion comes on the back of his 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the five T20Is played prior to the ODIs.
For England, the batters would like to get in form before they travel to Pakistan. The English batting has been bolstered by addition of Joe Root and former English skipper Kevin Pietersen believes that the batters would be more comfortable against Varun in the 50-over format.
Feb 06, 2025 16:38 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: England lose another wicket as Jadeja traps Bethell LBW on DRS review after on-field umpire gave it not out. Still a fine innings for Bethell.
Jacob Bethell lbw b Jadeja 51
ENG LIVE SCORE: 220/8 in 42.4 overs (Archer 0, Rashid 3)
Feb 06, 2025 16:34 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 50 up for Bethell
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: A fine innings by Jacob Bethell as he reaches his second half-century off 61 balls under pressure.
Feb 06, 2025 16:24 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: England enter last 10 overs at 206/7
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: England have crossed 200-run mark and with 10 overs left in the innings, they'd be hoping add at least 60-70 runs more to make it an interesting contest. Shami's wicket of Carse, however, has dented those plans.
Brydon Carse b Mohammed Shami 10
ENG LIVE SCORE: 206/7 in 40 overs (Bethell 40, Rashid 0)
Feb 06, 2025 16:14 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Rana strikes one more and takes out Livingstone for third wicket on his debut. England now in danger of not being able to finish strongly.
Liam Livingstone c †Rahul b Harshit Rana 5
ENG LIVE SCORE: 184/6 in 36 overs (Bethell 30, Carse 0)
Feb 06, 2025 15:53 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Axar Patel strikes and takes out Jos Buttler who top-edged a ball and put it up high in the air twoards fine-leg only to be caught out.
Jos Buttler c Pandya b Patel 52
ENG LIVE SCORE: 170/5 in 33 overs (Bethell 22, Livingstone 0)
Feb 06, 2025 15:43 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: 50 up for Buttler
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Jos Buttler leading from the front as he completes his 50 off 58 balls. A quiet innings from the England skipper who is known for his big powerful hitting. This is Buttler 27th ODI fifty for England.
Feb 06, 2025 15:31 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England go past 150
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: A decent partnership developing between Buttler and Bethell as the duo take England pst 150 and rebuild the innings after Root's abrupt wicket.
ENG LIVE SCORE: 153/4 in 28 overs (Bethell 15, Buttler 42)
Feb 06, 2025 15:19 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England 135/4 at halfway mark
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: The English opener started really well before two brilliant pieces of fielding and a good bouncer by Rana halted the proceedings. Root and Buttler then took the team past 100 before Jadeja trapped Root LBW on a DRS review. Skipper Jos is key for England if they want to post something big but would need support from the other end.
ENG LIVE SCORE: 138/4 in 25 overs (Bethell 5, Buttler 37)
Feb 06, 2025 15:05 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Jadeja strikes and Root is gone! What a breakthrough for India and what a blow for England!
Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 19
ENG LIVE SCORE: 111/4 in 18.3 overs (Bethell 0, Buttler 16)
Feb 06, 2025 14:49 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: 100 up for England
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: A bit of calmness returning after three quick wickets as Root and Buttler steady the innings. The ODI as a different format and offers a good chance to build up and even end up stronger.
ENG LIVE SCORE: 100/3 in 15 overs (Root 13, Buttler 10)
Feb 06, 2025 14:23 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: The game has changed sudedenly as England lose three wickets in space of two runs and nine balls. Rana, who was hit for 26 in his last over, takes two wicket in an over to jolt England as Brook departs for a duck.
Harry Brook c †Rahul b Harshit Rana 0
ENG LIVE SCORE: 77/3 in 10 overs (Root 0, Buttler 0)
Feb 06, 2025 14:19 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: A sensatiional running-behind catch by Jaiswal on a miscued pull by Duckett ends the batter's innings. England lose two wickets in two overs.
Ben Duckett c Jaiswal b Harshit Rana 32
ENG LIVE SCORE: 77/2 in 9.3 overs (Root 0, Brook 0)
Feb 06, 2025 14:16 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: The wicket comes against the run of play and a horrible mix-up between Salt and Duckett. Salt eventually has to go after scoring a quick-fire 43.
Phil Salt run out (Iyer/†Rahul) 43
ENG LIVE SCORE: 75/1 in 9 overs (Root 0, Duckett 31)
Feb 06, 2025 13:58 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England solid in start
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett look solid as the duo have already added 50 runs for the first wicket in the six overs at over eight an over. Harshit Rana, making his debut, did well in the first two overs before going for three sixes and two fours in his third over.
ENG LIVE SCORE: 52/0 in 6 overs (Salt 34, Duckett 17)
Feb 06, 2025 13:46 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Kohli injury - A setback for India in Champions Trophy?
As of now there's no further update on exact nature of Kohli's injury. He's believed to have picked it up during the net session on Wedneday (Feb 5).
Kohli has been under scrutiny for his form, especially after failing to perform in Tests on Australia tour. He scored a total of 190 runs including a hundred in the first innings of the first Test in Perth.
Kohli recently played in domestic Ranji Trophy for Delhi but failed there as well. The India batter, playing in Ranji Trophy after 13 years, made only six runs before being bowled.
Feb 06, 2025 13:13 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: India Playing 11
India Playing XI:
R. Sharma (C), Y. Jaiswal, S. Gill, K. L. Rahul (wk), S. Iyer, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, A. Patel, M. Shami, H. Rana, K. Yadav.
Feb 06, 2025 13:08 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England win toss and bat first
England skipper Jos Buttler win the toss and elected to bat first in Nagpur.
"We have got a nice thing going in the dressing room," Jos Buttler says. "Nice to have Joe Root. Morale's good. Baz is good at making sure guys are in good headspace."
"We wanted to bowl first," Rohit Sharma says. "We want to come out and be aggressive at the start and see what we can do thereafter. This series presents us fresh opportunity to come out and play well. Jaiswal and Rana make their debut, unfortunately Kohli not playing, a right knee problem that happened last night"
Feb 06, 2025 13:01 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Pitch report
A red-soil surface in Nagpur, "very very good for batting" says Graeme Swann. Rock hard and very dry. A few cracks in there, "not a great deal in it for bowlers" he says. The square boundaries are 68m and 69m while the straight hit is 75m. The red-soil from Mumbai should make it a bit pacy, Deep Dasgupta adds.
Feb 06, 2025 12:31 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: England Playing 11
England playing XI:
Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Feb 06, 2025 11:47 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Rahul or Pant - India skipper Rohit reveals who will India pick
India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that the team believes in continuity on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant selection dilemma. Rohit's comments came on the eve of first India vs England ODI set to be played in Nagpur on Thursday (Feb 6). The question was answered in the pre-match press conference when asked who will India pick in the playing XI.
Feb 06, 2025 11:21 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Rohit on Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion in India Champions Trophy squad
India skipper Rohit Sharma has spoken on the possibility of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being included in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Varun was added to India's squad for England ODIs after initially not being named. The inclusion comes after the spinner's 14-wicket Player of the Series performance in the T20Is against England.
Feb 06, 2025 10:54 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: India's Predicted Playing XI vs England
The hosts will be aiming to finalize their squad and the team combination for the ICC Champions Trophy as well. The major questions India needs answers to are the choice of wicketkeeper and bowling combination.
Feb 06, 2025 10:14 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: When and where to watch
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: As both teams look to build momentum for the Champions Trophy 2025, a win will be vital for both India and England as they take guard at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ahead of the opening ODI between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.
Feb 06, 2025 09:40 IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Root returns to England
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Former England captain Joe Root is set to make his return to ODI cricket as England announced their playing XI for the series opener against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday (Feb 5). This marks Root’s first 50-over appearance since England’s 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, where he last played against Pakistan at Eden Gardens.