India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that the team believes in continuity on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant selection dilemma. Rohit's comments came on the eve of first India vs England ODI set to be played in Nagpur on Thursday (Feb 6). The question was answered in the pre-match press conference when asked who will India pick in the playing XI.

"KL has been keeping wickets for us in the ODI format for a number of years now and he has done pretty well. If you look at the last 10-15 ODIs, he has done exactly what the team required him to do," Rohit said.

"Rishabh as well, he is there. We have got an option of playing either one of them. Both are quite capable of winning games on their own.

"It's a good headache to have whether to play KL or Rishabh. But looking at what we have done in the past, having that continuity is also very important for us. That is where we stand as a team," the Indian skipper added.

India will be looking at these ODIs as dress rehearsal to upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which begins on February 19 - a week after the last India vs England ODI.

Rahul has been keeping wicket in ODIs, including 2023 ODI World Cup, when Pant was rehabilitating after a car crash in December 2022.

Pant returned for IPL 2024 and was India's wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup 2024. He also kept wickets in Tests after that.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has also backed KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs England in 1st ODI in Nagpur:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh