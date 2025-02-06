India players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana were handed their ODI caps after being including in playing XI in first ODI against England on Thursday (Feb 6). Star batter Virat Kohli, however, missed out due to a 'knee problem', as informed by skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss in Nagpur.

"Jaiswal and Rana make their debut, unfortunately Kohli not playing, a right knee problem that happened last night," said Rohit after England won the toss and elected to bat first.

As of now there's no further update on exact nature of Kohli's injury. He's believed to have picked it up during the net session on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Kohli Injury - A potential setback for India

Kohli has been under scrutiny for his form, especially after failing to perform in Tests on Australia tour. He scored a total of 190 runs including a hundred in the first innings of the first Test in Perth.

Kohli recently played in domestic Ranji Trophy for Delhi but failed there as well. The India batter, playing in Ranji Trophy after 13 years, made only six runs before being bowled.

Considered as one of the modern greats, Kohli's injury, if serious, could be a setback for India in the Champions Trophy which is set to begin on February 19.

India, meanwhile, handed debut to opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana. Jaiswal was one of the best India batters on tour of Australia while Harshit impressed on the debut as well.

Both the player received their caps from skipper Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Watch the moment below:

India Playing XI vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravinidra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav