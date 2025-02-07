Harshit Rana’s ODI debut has perhaps ended any hopes of ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returning to the white-ball team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, reckons cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra. Rana made his much-anticipated ODI debut against England in the recently-concluded Nagpur One-Dayer, which India won by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Advertisment

Despite having an experienced Arshdeep Singh waiting in the wings for his ODI comeback, India opting for Rana indicates they are preparing Bumrah’s backup for the eight-team tournament starting February 19 in Pakistan.

Also read | IND vs ENG: 'I got a call from...,' Shreyas Iyer reveals he wasn't supposed to play 1st ODI in Nagpur

The BCCI selectors named Bumrah just for the third and final ODI (on Feb 12), hoping for him to get some match practice in time for the first showpiece event of the year. Although the NCA doctors have yet to clear him of the back injury he sustained during the final Test Down Under (at the SCG), the selectors named him in the 15-man Champions Trophy squad.

Advertisment

However, with Team India’s final squad announcement for the three-match England series, which saw the inclusion of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, Bumrah’s name was nowhere to be seen, indicating the selectors have been informed of his unavailability for the remainder of the white-ball season before IPL 2025 begins.

Speaking on the same lines on his YouTube Channel, Chopra – a former domestic giant and a seasoned broadcaster expressed his concerns over India going ahead without Bumrah in the Champions Trophy.

"Harshit Rana's debut tells me there are minimal chances of Jasprit Bumrah being available for the Champions Trophy," Chopra said. "If Bumrah is not there and you have to take Harshit as he is ahead of [Mohammed] Siraj at the moment, playing him without a debut would make your heart beat fast."

Advertisment

Chopra questions Arshdeep’s absence

Rana made his white-ball debut in the ongoing England series. While his T20I debut in Pune was marred by a 'concussion-sub' controversy, his maiden ODI game made headlines for all the right reasons. Despite leaking 26 runs in his third over to Phil Salt (the most by an Indian debutant in ODIs), Rana returned with three wickets for 53 runs in seven overs, impressing everyone.

On the flip side, India’s most successful T20I bowler, Arshdeep Singh, picked in the Champions Trophy squad, warmed the bench, raising questions over his place in the 50-over side with the ICC event looming.

"When will you get Arshdeep to make a comeback in ODI cricket? That is still a question looming large because he too hasn't played for a long time. However, Harshit's debut gives me an indication that Bumrah might not be there," Chopra added.

Meanwhile, India will face England in the second One-Dayer on Sunday (Feb 9) in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies)