India pacer Harshit Rana made his ODI debut on Thursday (Feb 6) during the first ODI against England in Nagpur and created an unwanted record as well. While the pacer did take three wickets including two in an over, he also went for most runs in an over on debut for India.

After bowling the first two overs for 11 runs, Rana was taken to cleaners by Phil Salt who hit 26 runs in the pacer's third over of the day with three sixes and two fours. Have a look at the video below:

Phil Salt 26 Runs vs Harshit Rana #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/12CCEzTKL0 — RCB Zone (@TheRcbZone) February 6, 2025

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved right as the openers added 50 runs in just the first six overs. Salt and Duckett were looking good after adding 75 runs for the first wicket before three wickets fell for two runs in nine balls, derailing the innings.

Joe Root and Jos Buttler tried to steady the innings, but Ravindra Jadeja trapped Root LBW shortly after England went past the 100-run mark. Buttler then was joined by Jacob Bethell, and the pair added 59 runs for the fifth wicket before Axar Patel dismissed Buttler for 52—the highest individual score for England.

Liam Livingstone was next to go as Rana took his third wicket, putting England on the backfoot as the last 15 overs approached them. Mohammed Shami, playing his first ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, then clean-bowled Brydon Carse soon after England breached the 200-run mark.

Jadeja returned to attack and removed Bethell, who scored a fine 51—his second ODI fifty. Jofra Archer then played some good shots and scored 21 not out off 18 balls, including three fours and a six. England were eventually bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs.

Apart from Harshit, Jadeja also took three wickets but gave away just 26 runs in nine overs against Rana's 53 in seven.