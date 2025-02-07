India batter Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he wasn't supposed to play in the first ODI against England on Thursday (Feb 6). Iyer, however, not only played but scored a match-winning 59 off 36 balls as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The batter was included in the side after Virat Kohli missed out due to a last-minute injury.

"So, funny story," Iyer said after the match. "I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then [I] hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straightaway," he added.

Iyer came in to bat at number four and added 94 runs with Shubman Gill for the third wicket before being trapped LBW by Jacob Bethell on the last ball of the 16th over.

The partnership, however, laid the groundwork for India's chase after two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma. Both the openers were back in the hut inside six overs with just 19 runs on the board in the chase of 248.

After Iyer's dismissal, Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) added 108 runs for the fourth wicket as India reached the target in the 37th over with four wickets in hand.

Gill talks about Kohli's injury

The India vice-captain offered an update on Virat Kohli's injury at the post-match presentation and asserted that the batter would be fit before the second ODI.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game," said Gill.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Sunday (Feb 9) in Cuttack.