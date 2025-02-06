Australia received a major blow preparing for the Champions Trophy 2025 after captain Pat Cummins and star bowler Josh Hazlewood got ruled out on Thursday (Feb 6). Cummins, who led Australia to World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup glory in 2023, is ruled out due to an ankle issue. The news was confirmed by national team selector George Bailey on Thursday as the 2009 champions prepare for the latest challenge.

Cummins, Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy," national selection panel chair George Bailey said today.

"While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event."

Cummins was on paternity leave ahead of the Sri Lanka tour and was due to return for the Champions Trophy, however, he now will sit on the sidelines for the tournament in Pakistan and UAE. Hazlewood will also sit out of the Champions Trophy, weakening Australia's pace bowling unit. Both were part of Australia’s ODI World Cup winning squad in 2023 and were considered pivotal for the nation’s success.

Travis Head to lead Australia?

With Cummins out, the captaincy armband could be given to Steve Smith or Travis with the latter considered a favourite. Head is likely the first-choice of the selectors while Steve Smith’s experience will come in handy having previously served in the captaincy role. Smith was Cummins deputy in the Sri Lanka tour while Head has made his mark with the bat in recent years.

Australia will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The former champions will then face South Africa on February 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi before returning to Lahore for final group game against Afghanistan on February 28.