The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away, and all the teams are gearing up for the same. The tournament starts on February 19 in Pakistan, with the final scheduled to be played on March 9. The venue of the final is not decided yet as it depends on India's results in the tournament.

India play all its matches in Dubai, UAE, under the agreed-upon hybrid model with the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Dubai will also host the first semi-final on March 4. If India manages to win the semi-final, the final will be played in Dubai, and if it fails to enter the final, then it will take place in Lahore (Pakistan) - also the venue of the second semi-final (March 5).

In Pakistan, matches are being held across three venues - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Here is the schedule of matches of all the teams

India match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

India vs Bangladesh - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

Pakistan match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

Pakistan vs New Zealand - Feb 19 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs India - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Feb 27 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

New Zealand match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

New Zealand vs Pakistan - Feb 19 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Feb 24 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

New Zealand vs India - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

Bangladesh match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

Bangladesh vs India - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs New Zealand - Feb 24 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Feb 27 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

Australia match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

Australia vs England - Feb 22 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST

Australia vs South Africa - Feb 25 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

Australia vs Afghanistan - Feb 28 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST

England match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

England vs Australia - Feb 22 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST

England vs Afghanistan - Feb 26 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST

England vs South Africa - March 1 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

South Africa match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

South Africa vs Afghanistan - Feb 21 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Australia - Feb 25 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST

South Africa vs England - March 1 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

Afghanistan match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy

Afghanistan vs South Africa - Feb 21 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST

Afghanistan vs England - Feb 26 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST

Afghanistan vs Australia - Feb 28 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST