The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away, and all the teams are gearing up for the same. The tournament starts on February 19 in Pakistan, with the final scheduled to be played on March 9. The venue of the final is not decided yet as it depends on India's results in the tournament.
India play all its matches in Dubai, UAE, under the agreed-upon hybrid model with the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Dubai will also host the first semi-final on March 4. If India manages to win the semi-final, the final will be played in Dubai, and if it fails to enter the final, then it will take place in Lahore (Pakistan) - also the venue of the second semi-final (March 5).
In Pakistan, matches are being held across three venues - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.
Here is the schedule of matches of all the teams
India match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
India vs Bangladesh - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
India vs New Zealand - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Pakistan match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
Pakistan vs New Zealand - Feb 19 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
Pakistan vs India - Feb 23 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Feb 27 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
New Zealand match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
New Zealand vs Pakistan - Feb 19 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Feb 24 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
New Zealand vs India - March 2 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Bangladesh match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
Bangladesh vs India - Feb 20 - Dubai - 1:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs New Zealand - Feb 24 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Feb 27 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
Australia match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
Australia vs England - Feb 22 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa - Feb 25 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
Australia vs Afghanistan - Feb 28 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST
England match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
England vs Australia - Feb 22 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST
England vs Afghanistan - Feb 26 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST
England vs South Africa - March 1 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
South Africa match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
South Africa vs Afghanistan - Feb 21 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
South Africa vs Australia - Feb 25 - Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM IST
South Africa vs England - March 1 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
Afghanistan match schedule, timings and venues in Champions Trophy
Afghanistan vs South Africa - Feb 21 - Karachi - 2:30 PM IST
Afghanistan vs England - Feb 26 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Australia - Feb 28 - Lahore - 2:30 PM IST