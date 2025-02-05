Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a nostalgic trip down memory lane in an exclusive interview with the ICC, sharing some of the most defining moments of his career.

In Part 1 of 'Hardik Pandya: All On The Line', released on Wednesday (Feb 5), Pandya reflected on his professional journey, discussing the highs, lows, and challenges that shaped him into a champion player.

“I have played in many matches where you don’t lose a battle until you give up. It’s all about who handles pressure better. I don’t play for Hardik Pandya—I play for the team, I play for India. The approach is simple: take the game ball by ball and see who cracks under pressure.”

On India-Pakistan clash (ICC Men’s T20 WC 2022, Oct 23)

“Stepping onto the field and experiencing that electrifying atmosphere was overwhelming. Though I’ve played many games, this one felt different. The energy from the fans was incredible—it was India against Pakistan, a rivalry that has been intense for years. The emotions, excitement, and engagement make it a clash to remember.”

On bowling 14th Over

“My plan was simple—back my bowling and stay smart. In my first two overs, I got a little carried away with the Australian bounce and ended up bowling a few boundary balls. But in my second spell, I knew they would start attacking to set a strong total. That’s when I decided to stick to my strengths—bowling back of length and maintaining good lines.”

“I don’t have the skillset of Jasprit Bumrah, but I have my own. For me, it’s about awareness and using my strengths effectively.”

On dismissing Shadab Khan and Haider Ali

“I was aggressive and determined to take a wicket. My mindset was simple: if you want to hit me, hit me off a good ball. I sensed that Shadab would go after me, so I adjusted my field, placing a fielder at mid-wicket. When he hit it straight there, the satisfaction was immense—I had set him up perfectly.”

On walking in to bat at 31/4

“My first thought was simple: we can do this. It looked like a steep hill to climb, but I’ve been in games where you don’t lose until you give up. The key was to believe in ourselves and take the game ball by ball. My priority was to ensure Virat Kohli played till the 20th over.”

“I take great pride in playing according to the situation. I don’t play for personal milestones—I play for the team. Whether it’s facing two balls at the end or batting for 60 deliveries, my job is to do whatever the team needs.”

On batting against Mohammad Nawaz

“When Nawaz came on, I knew I had to take him on. We were chasing a huge target on a big outfield with four wickets down. There was no space left for caution—we had to play fearless cricket. The moment we targeted him, we saw signs of panic in their camp, and that’s when we knew we had a real chance.”

On Virat Kohli’s six against Haris Rauf