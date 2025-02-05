The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has released a net-session video of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting practice ahead of the first ODI against England. The three-ODI series begins Thursday (Feb 6) In Nagpur. The series is being seen as a precursor to the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start on February 19.

Rohit and Kohli are under scrutiny for their form and the duo were seen playing multiple shots in the video shared by the BCCI on its official X handle. Rohit played his trademark pull shot including a sweep and reverse sweep. Kohli, on the other hand, was seen playing shots like cover drive and towards the mid-wicket region using his wrists. Have a look at the video below:

Rohit and Kohli's form a concern

Both players last played in Tests on India's Tour of Australia. With both of them already retired from T20Is, these three ODIs against England will be the only international games they'll play before the Champions Trophy.

Most recently, Rohit played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy but failed there as well, scoring just three and 28 runs in two innings during the match against Jammu and Kashmir last month. It was Rohit's first Ranji Trophy match in about a decade.

Before that, the Indian skipper failed miserably in a Test tour of Australia. He had missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child and played the next three matches. Rohit could manage only 30 runs in six innings before sitting himself out of the final Test in Sydney.

Virat Kohli also didn't live up to expectations on the Australia tour and scored only 190 runs. He hit a ton in the first innings of the first Test in Perth but managed just 90 runs after that on the rest of the tour.

The India star was also part of Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways but managed just six runs before being bowled through the gates. It was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match since 2012.