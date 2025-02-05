The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at the bigger picture now and has asked skipper Rohit Sharma do decide on his future plans after the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The Indian skipper is under heavy scrutiny for his inexplicable loss of form for quite some time now.

BCCI's 'Plan You Future' Message to Rohit

"The selectors and people in the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition," reported media outlet the Times of India quoting a BCCI source.

Most recently, Rohit played for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy but failed there as well, scoring just 3 and 28 runs in two innings during the match against Jammu and Kashmir last month. It was Rohit's first Ranji Trophy match in about a decade.

Before that, the Indian skipper failed miserably in Test tour of Australia. He had missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child and played the next three matches. Rohit could manage only 30 runs in six innings before sitting himself out of the final Test in Sydney.

As for Virat Kohli, the board is willing to wait a bit longer given the batter's stellar record in international cricket which includes 81 tons - second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 hundreds.

"As for Virat Kohli, the selectors are willing to wait a bit more on his Test form, while his ODI prowess is not seen as a major problem," the report stated.

The Champions Trophy 2025 starts February 19 with the final scheduled to be on March 9.