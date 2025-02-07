The England Cricket Board (ECB) has shared the update on playing against Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 amid calls of boycott. ECB chair Richard Thompson, in a statement, confirmed that England will play the fixture against Afghanistan scheduled to be played on February 26 in Lahore (Pakistan).

“The Board recognises there are different views and opinions on the issue of boycotting the match and has listened carefully. We have been in close contact with the Government, the International Cricket Council (ICC), our England Men’s players and other stakeholders to discuss this matter, as well as considering how best the ECB can support those women cricketers who have fled Afghanistan.

“Following this, we remain of the view that a co-ordinated international response by the cricketing community is the appropriate way forward, and will achieve more than any unilateral action by the ECB in boycotting this match, while we have also heard that for many ordinary Afghans, watching their cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment. As such, we can confirm that we will play this fixture," the statement read.

What's happening in Afghanistan?

Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 after the foreign troops departed, there's been a considerable change in policies, especially around women rights. Under the Taliban rule, women are not allowed to participate in sports among other things.

Afghanistan women cricket team members fled the country in August 2021 when Taliban took over and have been fighting for the rights ever since. The ECB called the discrimination against women in Afghanistan a 'gender apartheid.'

"“What is happening in Afghanistan is nothing short of gender apartheid. At a cricketing level, when women’s and girls’ cricket is growing rapidly around the world it is heartbreaking that those growing up in Afghanistan are denied this opportunity, but the appalling oppression of women and girls by the Taliban goes so much further," the ECB release read.