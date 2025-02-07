New Zealand could be handed a major blow in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 as they sweat over the fitness of star bowler Lockie Ferguson. As revealed on Friday (Feb 7) evening, Ferguson could be out of the Champions Trophy having sustained a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match on Thursday. While the scans were inconclusive, the latest development does not look good for the veteran pacer.

Lockie Ferguson out of Champions Trophy?

At the post-match presentation of the ILT20 contest on Thursday, Ferguson said, "just a little hamstring issue, unfortunate. Tough night; wish I could've bowled the last ball."

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead also commented on the same as he they will closely monitor the situation. The injury comes a day before the start of the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa as the management now has a decision to make. It is reported that Ferguson’s injury will be assessed in the UAE before a call is taken.

"Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE," Stead said on the eve of the tri-series opener." We've got the images here and [we are] waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it. Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we're just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy."

New Zealand start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Pakistan in the curtain-raiser contest on Wednesday (Feb 12) before they make the short trip to Rawalpindi to face Bangladesh on Feb 24. The former champions will then face India in their final group game which will take place in the UAE on March 2.