/South Korea tests first hypersonic weapon amid rising tensions with North Korea

South Korea on Thursday (Oct 8) flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon. This marks a significant step in Seoul’s push to build advanced conventional weapons capable of challenging sophisticated missile defence systems. The weapon, tested in the presence of President Lee Jae Myung, is designed to travel at least five times the speed of sound and manoeuvre during flight, making it harder to detect and intercept.

According to a statement from Lee’s office, the weapon separated from its booster at the planned altitude before descending and carrying out both vertical and horizontal manoeuvres. It then struck a designated test target.

The military did not disclose where the test was conducted.

Once operational, the weapon is expected to give South Korea the ability to launch surprise strikes against key targets across the “Korean Peninsula theater of operations,” according to the statement.

Lee calls for stronger self-reliance

Lee described the test as an important move towards strengthening South Korea’s conventional defence capabilities.

South Korea “must secure our security through our own strength,” Lee said, according to his office.

He also inspected the country’s most powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile during the visit.

The test comes as Seoul faces mounting security concerns over North Korea’s expanding weapons programme and increasingly hostile stance towards the South.

North Korea’s own hypersonic test

Pyongyang conducted its own hypersonic missile test on October 3, saying the intermediate-range weapon travelled more than 1,000 kilometres before landing in waters near Japan.

South Korea estimated the missile travelled more than 700 kilometres, while Japan assessed its range at about 680 kilometres.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, seized on the differing assessments, arguing that the two US allies lacked the ability to properly track or intercept such weapons.

Tensions have also risen after three South Korean soldiers were injured by land mines near the inter-Korean border. Seoul and the US-led UN Command blamed North Korea for planting the mines, a charge Pyongyang has rejected.