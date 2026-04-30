/Putin condemns shooting, discusses Iran War, Ukraine ceasefire with Trump in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine. The conversation, which lasted for about 90 minutes, was the first known direct contact between the two leaders since March.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the two leaders held detailed discussions on the situation in the Middle East. “The presidents paid particular attention to the situation regarding Iran and in the Persian Gulf,” Ushakov said while briefing reporters. “Vladimir Putin considers Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as this should give negotiations a chance and, overall, help to stabilise the situation,” Ushakov said.

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The Russia-Ukraine conflict was also discussed, and Putin reportedly proposed a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin also condemned the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and expressed support following the incident.

Ushakov said Putin also shared specific proposals on Iran during the call.

Vladimir Putin informed Donald Trump by phone of his readiness to declare a ceasefire by Victory Day, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov reported.

The conversation took place at the initiative of Moscow and lasted more than an hour and a half.

Putin also conveyed birthday greetings to Melania Trump and noted her work in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian families with children.

“Vladimir Putin considers Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as this should give negotiations a chance and, overall, help to stabilize the situation,” said Ushakov.

Russia marks Victory Day on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, celebrated each year with a military parade in central Moscow.

This year’s event will be slimmed-down as a precautionary measure given the threat of Ukrainian retaliatory strikes, the Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday.