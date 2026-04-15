/US Central Command preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran

The US Central Command has prepared a plan for a short and powerful wave of strikes on Iran to break the deadlock and push Tehran towards a peace deal, said a report in Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter. The sources also said that the strikes are likely to target infrastructure but did not share further details.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly revealed that he will keep Iran under a naval blockade until the regime agrees to a peace deal with the US.

Trump has rejected an Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, where the US has maintained a naval blockade, the Axios report revealed. Washington rejected Tehran’s proposed three-stage plan, under which Iran is ready to negotiate with the US. Trump rejected the Iranian proposal to first open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade, while postponing nuclear talks to a later stage, Axios reported.

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It added that US Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran to push it towards a peace deal.

On Tuesday, Trump posted an image on social media featuring himself holding a gun with the words ‘No more Mr Nice Guy.’

Trump continues naval blockade as leverage to push Iran toward deal

Trump has decided to continue the naval blockade as leverage to push Iran towards a deal. In an interview with Axios, Trump asserted that the blockade is more effective than bombing Iran.

“They (Iran) are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump also said that Iran wants to reach a deal with the US in order to lift the blockade. “I don’t want to [lift the blockade], because I don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.

He claimed that Iran’s oil pipelines are getting closer to “exploding” since it cannot export oil due to the US blockade.

Iran warns of ‘unprecedented action’

Meanwhile, an Iranian security source reportedly said that the US naval blockade will be met with “practical and unprecedented action.” The source said that Iranian forces have shown restraint to give a chance to diplomacy, but warned of a “punishing response” if the blockade continues.

The media outlet said that the US president is continuing the blockade as his primary source of leverage on Tehran, but would consider military action.