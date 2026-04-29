/‘All Indians share Lord Mahadev’s DNA,’ says Jamia Millia Islamia VC at RSS event

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif said at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-organised Yuva Kumbh on the central university’s campus that the DNA of all Indians is linked to Lord Mahadev. “The DNA of all Indians is the DNA of Mahadev,” Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif said while addressing a gathering at an RSS-organised ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event on the university campus in Delhi on Tuesday. A video of the V-C’s speech has surfaced online and been widely shared.

The comment, along with the event being held at the central university, has since triggered mixed reactions online and on campus.

Asif spoke about diversity in India, noting that people come from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds and said that despite these differences, people remain united as Indians.

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He added that this unity is deeply rooted in ancient spiritual heritage and can be understood through the idea that “Mahadev’s DNA flows within us”.

He also termed the Sanatan culture a sophisticated system of coexistence.

Asif described the Sanatan culture as a system that promotes coexistence, referring to the depiction of Lord Mahadev’s family to explain how different beings live together.

RSS event on Jamia triggers protest

The RSS event on the campus faced stiff resistance from several student organisations. The NSUI and the AISA organised demonstrations and announced protests against the programme.

They accused the administration of providing a platform to ideologies while restricting student-led study circles and protests.

There was heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Gate Number 1 and around the perimeter of the New Delhi campus to prevent clashes between protesters and attendees.

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Meanwhile, supporters of the vice-chancellor's remarks praised him for promoting a message of national integration and shared heritage.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor welcomed RSS leaders and thanked them for organising the programme on the Jamia campus.

The video of the vice-chancellor's remarks has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported his comments on unity, others questioned why the event was allowed at the central university.