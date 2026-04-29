/BJP sweeps MCD: Pravesh Wahi becomes Delhi mayor, deputy mayor elected unopposed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Pravesh Wahi was elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. He represents the party from Rohini East, Ward No. 53. Meanwhile, Monika Pant, BJP corporator from Anand Vihar, was elected Deputy Mayor of Delhi unopposed.



The MCD extended its congratulations to both leaders in a post on X. Surprisingly, the outgoing Mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, also belongs to the BJP. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu had appointed Singh as the presiding officer for the mayoral election.

Swati Maliwal hits out at AAP

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Earlier in the day, Swati Maliwal, who has recently joined the BJP, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not fielding a candidate in the MCD mayoral polls. She said political parties should uphold democratic values even when defeat seems likely.



Taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, she questioned AAP’s decision, suggesting it raises concerns about the party’s commitment to democratic processes. "Arvind Kejriwal has not fielded any candidate of his own. What kind of politics is this? They should have faith in democracy. They know they will lose the election, but they should still contest it," Maliwal told ANI.



She stated that MCD plays a significant role in the development of the national capital and emphasised the need for coordination between civic and state officials. "MCD is very crucial for Delhi's development. As long as the AAP government was in power in Delhi, it had left it in a terrible state. Now, MCD and the Delhi government need to work together," Maliwal said.

Echoing similar views, Ravinder Singh Negi told ANI that the Aam Aadmi Party chose not to field candidates in the mayoral elections because it anticipated defeat. "AAP is not fielding candidates because they know they are going to lose the election since they don't have a majority. Delhi has a triple-engine government which is doing a historic job, and it will only get boosted," Negi said.