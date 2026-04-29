/Delhi Court orders investigation after obscene content interrupts online hearing

A proceeding in the Delhi High Court witnessed an unusual interruption as a user played an obscene pornographic video during virtual conferencing. The incident occurred in the presence of the division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. As reported by Live Law, when the court was taking up its supplementary list, a user logged in as “Shitjeet Sighn", and while using the share screen feature, the pornographic content was played.

The virtual conferencing was immediately shut down by a staffer. As it resumed again, the same user shared the screen, and pornographic content was on display. Again, the screening was abruptly stopped and was resumed after a long pause. As the video was turned on again, the participant shared their screen and played obscene content for the third time.

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As per the report, a voice from the user’s side said, “This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked.” A formal complaint has been filed with Delhi Police's IFSO unit following a series of unauthorised security breaches during virtual court proceedings.

The matter was brought before the Chief Justice's court during the post-lunch session by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who described the events as "disconcerting incidents" that occurred across multiple courtrooms, not just a single location. ASG Sharma emphasised that such disruptions threaten the sanctity and overall integrity of the judicial institution.