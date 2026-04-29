Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Technology
  • /Elon Musk challenges OpenAI’s shift to a profit model in court: What the case is about

Elon Musk challenges OpenAI’s shift to a profit model in court: What the case is about

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 01:29 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 01:29 IST
Elon Musk challenges OpenAI’s shift to a profit model in court: What the case is about

Elon Musk testifies against OpenAI in major AI industry trial Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Elon Musk has begun testifying in a major US court case against OpenAI and its leadership. The trial, taking place in a California federal court, focuses on claims that OpenAI has shifted away from its original mission of building AI for public benefit and moved toward a profit-driven model.

Elon Musk has begun testifying in a major legal case against OpenAI and its leadership, including CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman. The trial, taking place in a California federal court, is one of the most closely watched disputes in the artificial intelligence industry.

What is the case about?

The case centres on claims made by Musk that OpenAI has moved away from its original mission. OpenAI was founded with the aim of building artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits humanity. Musk, who was part of the founding team and invested about $38 million, argues that the company has shifted towards a profit-driven model.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the lawsuit, Musk has raised concerns including:

Alleged breach of OpenAI’s founding principles

Claims of unjust enrichment

Trending Stories

Concerns over the company’s restructuring into a for-profit model

Musk has asked the court to remove Altman and Brockman from leadership roles and review OpenAI’s current structure.

From partnership to rivalry

Musk, Altman and Brockman were once part of the same founding group at OpenAI. However, differences soon emerged over the company’s direction, including discussions around whether OpenAI should be integrated with Tesla, which Musk leads. Musk later stepped away from OpenAI and went on to launch his own AI company, xAI, positioning it as a competitor in the same space.

Who else could testify?

The trial is expected to feature testimony from several major figures in the tech industry.

These may include:

Satya Nadella
Kevin Scott
Mira Murati

Microsoft is also named in the case due to its partnership and investment in OpenAI.

Why this case matters

This trial goes beyond a personal dispute. It raises wider questions about how AI companies operate. At the centre of the debate is whether organisations developing advanced AI should:

Remain focused on public benefit

Or adopt commercial models to scale faster

The outcome of the case could influence how future AI companies are structured and regulated.

What happens next?

The trial is expected to continue with more testimonies and legal arguments in the coming weeks.

As both sides present their case, the court will examine:

OpenAI’s organisational changes
Financial structure
Whether its actions align with its original mission

For now, Musk’s testimony marks a key moment in a case that could shape the future direction of the AI industry.

About the Author

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav is a versatile and adaptive journalist who covers defence, space, and technology for WION. He specialises in breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories tha...Read More

Trending Topics