/Trump: 'One little half sentence' and ridiculous Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could have saved US $159 billion

Donald Trump has strongly criticized a United States Supreme Court decision on tariffs, warning it could cost the country as much as $159 billion in repayments. In a social media post, Trump said the ruling would force the United States to return substantial sums to companies that had previously paid tariffs, describing the decision as “horrible and ridiculous."
“People and companies that have taken advantage of our country for decades… are now supposed to be given back $159 billion," he wrote. Trump argued that a small change in the court’s language could have avoided the repayments. “All they had to do was one little half sentence… and our country would be $159 billion richer," he said. He added that the figure surpasses the economic size of many nations, emphasizing what he sees as the magnitude of the impact.
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The remarks come amid ongoing debates over US trade policy and court rulings affecting tariffs, which carry major implications for government revenue, global trade relations, and domestic industries. While the specific Supreme Court decision was not detailed in Trump’s post, his comments underscore continuing tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary over trade-related issues.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “People and Companies that have taken advantage of our Country for decades, because of the horrible and ridiculous United States Supreme Court decision on Tariffs, are now supposed to be given back 159 Billion Dollars. All they had to do was one little half sentence, “that the United States does not have to pay back monies that were already paid” — and our Country would be 159 Billion Dollars richer. That’s more than most Countries are worth! Think of it — Just one half sentence, and we would have saved 159 Billion Dollars. Couldn’t they have done that for our Nation? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”