Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accompanied by a senior delegation, arrived in Islamabad on late Friday (April 24), signaling renewed diplomatic efforts to revive stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary. Araghchi confirmed he had started a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow, as diplomatic channels reopened following weeks of deadlock. Earlier talks had stalled over contentious issues, including the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has tied to any future engagement with Washington. Pakistan has been working behind the scenes to bring both sides back to the negotiating table, attempting to arrange a second round of direct talks. Officials familiar with the matter say Islamabad’s role as a mediator has gained momentum in recent weeks.

This renewed push comes as the United States prepares to send its own representatives to Pakistan. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Islamabad to participate in discussions with Iranian officials. Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development, saying that the talks would be conducted directly but facilitated by Pakistan. “I can confirm special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan to engage in talks mediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible friends and mediators throughout this process,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

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Leavitt added that JD Vance would not attend the talks but would remain closely engaged from Washington, staying in consultation with Marco Rubio and the broader national security team. While there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding a formal second round of talks, Araghchi’s visit alongside parallel US outreach indicates a coordinated effort to break the current impasse.