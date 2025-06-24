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US-Iran peace negotiations: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad for second round talks

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 24:18 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 24:26 IST
US-Iran peace negotiations: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad for second round talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad as Pakistan mediates renewed US-Iran talks, signaling efforts to break weeks of diplomatic deadlock

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accompanied by a senior delegation, arrived in Islamabad on late Friday (April 24), signaling renewed diplomatic efforts to revive stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary. Araghchi confirmed he had started a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow, as diplomatic channels reopened following weeks of deadlock. Earlier talks had stalled over contentious issues, including the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has tied to any future engagement with Washington. Pakistan has been working behind the scenes to bring both sides back to the negotiating table, attempting to arrange a second round of direct talks. Officials familiar with the matter say Islamabad’s role as a mediator has gained momentum in recent weeks.

This renewed push comes as the United States prepares to send its own representatives to Pakistan. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Islamabad to participate in discussions with Iranian officials. Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development, saying that the talks would be conducted directly but facilitated by Pakistan. “I can confirm special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan to engage in talks mediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible friends and mediators throughout this process,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

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Leavitt added that JD Vance would not attend the talks but would remain closely engaged from Washington, staying in consultation with Marco Rubio and the broader national security team. While there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding a formal second round of talks, Araghchi’s visit alongside parallel US outreach indicates a coordinated effort to break the current impasse.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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