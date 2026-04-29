/Two stabbed in North London’s high Jewish population area of Golders Green; suspect arrested

Two people were stabbed in the high Jewish population area of Golders Green in north London after a man with a knife was seen running down the high street, attempting to stab Jewish people in the area.

Shomrim, the Jewish community security organisation, said they responded immediately and detained a suspect. The police arrived and tasered the man who was then arrested.

As per reports, one stabbing took place outside shops on Golders Green Road, and another on a side road outside a synagogue.

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Golders Green is home to a large Jewish community, and there is a substantial Iranian diaspora living nearby in north London.

Jewish volunteer patrol group Shomrim posted a statement on social media, saying, “One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect.”

“Two victims have been stabbed and are being treated by Hatzola. The suspect is in custody,” it added.

Over the last month, counter-terrorism officers have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises.

Golders Green stabbing ‘deeply concerning’: Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in parliament that the stabbing attack in Golders Green is “deeply concerning”.

“There is now a police investigation, and I think we all need to do everything we can to support that investigation and be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the like of which we’ve seen too much recently,” said Starmer.

‘Yet another appalling anti-semitic attack’

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp called the incident “yet another appalling anti-semitic attack”.

The Conservative MP from Croydon South said, “The government must urgently step up tangible actions against antisemitism, Iran and Islamist extremism.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews also issued a statement, saying, “We are aware of a reported stabbing incident in Golders Green, with two injured. The police have apprehended a suspect.”

“We are liaising with the CST [Community Security Trust], government and police to understand what has happened and ensure a forceful response,” it added.

‘Attacks on British Jews are attack on Britain itself,’ says local MP

Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman said, “The attacks on British Jews are an attack on Britain itself. It is unconscionable that Jews are being targeted in this way.”

“I am meeting with the home secretary imminently to discuss the urgent situation,” she added.

“I want to thank the vital work of Shomrim, who apprehended the perpetrator, Hatzola, the Police and CST,” she said on X.