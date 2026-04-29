/From Turkey to Mumbai: Drug Kingpin Salim Dola’s interrogation may expose global syndicate

In a major development in India’s crackdown on transnational narcotics networks, alleged drug kingpinSalim Dolais expected to be brought to Mumbai today from Delhi under heavy security. His transfer comes days after he was deported from Turkey following a coordinated international operation involving multiple agencies. Dola, believed to be a close associate of fugitive underworld donDawood Ibrahim, has long been on the radar of Indian authorities for his alleged role in running a vast international drug trafficking network.

Officials say his operations spanned across Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Africa, using sophisticated routes and front businesses to move narcotics. According to investigators, Dola is suspected to be a key figure behind the supply of synthetic drugs, including mephedrone, into India. His network allegedly relied on the Balkan route and maritime channels to smuggle drugs, while also using hawala transactions to launder proceeds. Agencies estimate the scale of his operations to run into thousands of crores, making him one of the most significant narcotics players linked to organised crime syndicates.

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The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), which is spearheading the investigation, is expected to produce Dola before a Mumbai court and seek extended custody for sustained interrogation. Sources indicate that officials will focus on uncovering the full extent of his network, including identifying suppliers, distributors, financiers, and local handlers operating within India. Dola’s interrogation is also expected to shed light on his alleged links with D-Company’s evolving operations. With traditional smuggling routes under tighter scrutiny, agencies believe organised crime groups have increasingly turned to narcotics trafficking as a major revenue stream.

Investigators are particularly interested in decoding financial trails linked to Dola’s empire — including shell companies, benami assets, and cross-border transactions — which could help authorities dismantle larger syndicates operating both within and outside India.

Officials say several cases registered in Mumbai and other parts of the country could see breakthroughs based on information extracted from Dola. His custodial questioning may also lead to fresh arrests and expose sleeper networks that have so far evaded law enforcement.



