/Who is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim's close associate & drug kingpin deported to India from Turkey

Salim Dola, a close aide of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, has been deported to India from Istanbul and handed over to the investigative agencies on Tuesday (April 28, 2026). The development unfolded after the intelligence department launched an operation in collaboration with international agencies. He is said to be the key man behind Dawood's drug empire, who is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies.

Who is Salim Dola?

Salim was born in 1966 into a middle-class family in the Byculla area of Mumbai. His entry into the city's underworld came at a very young age. He befriended don Chhota Shakeel, then a member of Dawood Ibrahim's D-company. Earlier, he was actively involved in the smuggling of gutkha (tobacco) across Mumbai and Delhi. Later, he shifted his journey into the drug trade and started trafficking marijuana (ganja).

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In 2012, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with a consignment of 80 kilograms of marijuana. After spending nearly five years in prison, he was later acquitted by the court. Following his release, Dola came into contact with fugitive drug supplier Kailash Rajput.

It was during this period that he allegedly entered the synthetic drug trade. With Rajput’s support, Dola began producing a synthetic drug known as “Button,” which is reportedly made using dangerous opioids such as Fentanyl and sold in tablet or pill form.