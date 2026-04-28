A shocking incident in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has triggered a high-level probe after a man allegedly stabbed two security guards in Thane’s Mira Road area, reportedly after asking them to recite the “Kalma.” The attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday at an under-construction building near a hospital in Mira Road, where the guards were on duty.

According to preliminary police investigations, 31-year old man identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari approached two guards Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen and began questioning them about their religion. He then allegedly asked them to recite the “Kalma”, an Islamic declaration of faith. When the guards failed to comply, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and attacked them. One of the guards sustained serious injuries, while the other suffered minor wounds. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently said to be in stable condition. Police tracked him down using CCTV footage from the vicinity and within 90 minutes he was arrested.

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Given the nature of the attack and the apparent religious angle, the case has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Officials are probing whether the accused acted alone or if there are deeper links to extremist ideologies. Sources indicate that investigators are examining the accused’s background, including his digital footprint, to determine whether he was influenced by radical content online. Some reports suggest that certain material recovered from him may point towards exposure to extremist propaganda, though officials have not confirmed any direct organisational links so far.

Authorities are also exploring the possibility of a “lone wolf” attack, where an individual acts independently but is inspired by extremist beliefs.

Police officials have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, assuring that a thorough investigation is underway.