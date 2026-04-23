/One year after Pahalgam terror attack, India brings 'Human Cost of Terrorism' to Capitol Hill | In Pics

Talking to the press, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, noted that the exhibition was meant to honour the victims of the horrific terror attack. He framed the evening as a global call to action, not just a commemoration of Indian lives lost.

"The event here this evening, which the Embassy of India has organised, is essentially an event to honour the members of the innocent lives lost to terrorism in the last few years across the world... Today marks the one-year anniversary of the terrorised Pahalgam in which 26 innocent Indian civilians were killed by armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir..."

"The special exhibition today essentially serves to remind us of a few things. One, the scourge of terror upon humanity is very much bent upon destroying our societies. The countries in the world need to come together and remain determined to defeat terrorism," he told ANI. He noted that Prime Minister Modi had been "very clear in terms of his unwavering resolve" in confronting and defeating what he called this "purge".