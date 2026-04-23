/One year after Pahalgam terror attack, India brings 'Human Cost of Terrorism' to Capitol Hill | In Pics

One year after the Pahalgam terror attack, how is India taking the message global? At Capitol Hill, an exhibition puts faces to the victims and calls for zero tolerance against terror.
How did US lawmakers react? Scroll down to see images from the exhibition.
On the evening of April 22, exactly one year after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more, the Embassy of India opened an exhibition on Capitol Hill titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism."
Photographs, survivor testimonies, and personal effects of victims form the centrepiece of the display. Among those memorialised were honeymooners, pilgrims, and a retired schoolteacher from Gujarat. The exhibition is designed to do one thing above all else: put human faces to the statistics of the violence that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
In a Washington defined by political division, the turnout was striking. Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle attended the opening reception, including several members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate India Caucus.
Talking to the press, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, noted that the exhibition was meant to honour the victims of the horrific terror attack. He framed the evening as a global call to action, not just a commemoration of Indian lives lost.
"The event here this evening, which the Embassy of India has organised, is essentially an event to honour the members of the innocent lives lost to terrorism in the last few years across the world... Today marks the one-year anniversary of the terrorised Pahalgam in which 26 innocent Indian civilians were killed by armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir..."
"The special exhibition today essentially serves to remind us of a few things. One, the scourge of terror upon humanity is very much bent upon destroying our societies. The countries in the world need to come together and remain determined to defeat terrorism," he told ANI. He noted that Prime Minister Modi had been "very clear in terms of his unwavering resolve" in confronting and defeating what he called this "purge".
Speaking at the event, Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain was direct in her condemnation. "Terrorism is hate, and we don't stand for hate," she said. “So many times, people stand silent and think silence is agreement. We must stand with our partners and with our allies and to denounce hate, to denounce terrorism. Because that is what we were sent here to do, but that's also the right thing to do... I am happy to be here... this is just another example of where we stand together; we are stronger as a nation and as a nation together to fight this horrible atrocity.”
Democrat Brad Sherman brought the toll down to a single, devastating detail. He recalled Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack just six days after his wedding — his wife present when he died. "America and India are united because we are the oldest democracy and India is the largest democracy," Sherman said. "We are also united in mourning the victims of terrorism."
"I would like to remember the Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal... It was only 6 days after his wedding that Lieutenant Narwal was viciously killed in attacks by terrorists targeting Hindus. His wife witnessed his death."
He also called for intelligence cooperation and named Pakistan directly, urging Islamabad to clamp down on Lashkar-e-Taiba. “As the World focuses on Islamabad for the talks that are taking place or not taking place, we have to use this opportunity to demand that the Pakistani government clamp down on the LeT.”
The Capitol Hill exhibition landed at a genuinely complex moment in US-India relations. Washington is pushing to deepen defence and technology ties with New Delhi even as it manages regional tensions, navigates Pakistan's role as US-Iran war ceasefire mediator.
Congressman Ro Khanna drew on personal experience, recalling being in India during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. "I understood the human cause," he said. "We need, as democracies, to be fundamentally aligned against terror." He called for deeper intelligence sharing and said both nations needed to be "aggressive about taking on the terror threats."