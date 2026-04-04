/Maharashtra: 9 dead in Nashik after car plunges into well

A devastating accident in the Nashik district of Maharashtra has left nine members of a family dead, including six children, after their car plunged into a water-filled well late on Friday night. The incident took place in Dindori taluka, a rural stretch located on the outskirts of Nashik. According to initial reports, the family was returning home after attending a function when the tragedy struck. The vehicle, carrying nine people, is believed to have veered off the road after the driver lost control, before crashing into a nearby open well filled with water.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargude (32), and six children from the family, five girls in the age group of seven to 14 years and an 11-year-old boy.

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Locals who heard the impact rushed to the spot and alerted authorities. Police, along with fire brigade personnel and local rescue teams, quickly launched an operation. However, the rescue efforts proved to be extremely challenging due to the depth of the well and the high water level. After hours of effort involving divers and heavy machinery, the vehicle was finally pulled out. Tragically, all nine occupants were found dead.

Among the victims were six children, including young girls and a boy, making the incident even more heartbreaking. The deceased are reported to be from the same family, identified as the Dargude family, who had been travelling together at the time of the accident.