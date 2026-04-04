/Eight Indian vessels transit Hormuz, among highest numbers for any country since the war started

Eight Indian ships have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict in West Asia began on 28 February, placing India among the countries with the highest number of vessels navigating the war-affected waterway.

The narrow strait between Iran and Oman remains a critical global energy route, carrying much of the world's oil and gas supplies. Traffic has fallen sharply since the war broke out, directly impacting the movement through the Hormuz. However, a limited number of vessels from certain nations have been allowed through, often after diplomatic contacts with Tehran.

The eight Indian ships that have transited include LPG carriers Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, Green Sanvi, BW Tyr and BW Elm, as well as the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki. These vessels carried vital cargoes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking and other energy supplies destined for Indian ports such as Mundra, Kandla, Mumbai and New Mangalore. Earlier transits involved Shivalik and Nanda Devi, which delivered around 92,000 tonnes of LPG. They were followed by Jag Vasant and Pine Gas with another 92,600 tonnes, and later by BW Tyr and BW Elm carrying approximately 94,000 tonnes combined.

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India has relied on direct talks with Iran and practical maritime measures to secure these passages. The Indian Navy has played a quiet but important supporting role through Operation Urja Suraksha (Energy Security). The Navy has deployed several frontline warships, including destroyers and frigates, in the Gulf of Oman near the exit of the strait.

While Indian naval vessels have not entered the strait itself, they provide real-time guidance, monitoring and escort once merchant ships clear the narrow passage, helping ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and cargoes. All crew members on the transiting vessels have remained safe.

These successful transits have helped ease immediate pressure on India's energy supplies, though many more Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. New Delhi continues diplomatic efforts to secure safe passage for the remaining ships.

Other countries have also seen success. China has had multiple vessels transit, including container ships such as CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean, after initial setbacks. Greek-owned tankers have recorded a high number of crossings. A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker, Shenlong Suezmax, was among the early vessels to reach India carrying Saudi crude.