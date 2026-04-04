/Bhapa Ilish to Kosha Mangsho: Breaking down the 6 Bengali delicacies TMC ‘recommended’ to Amit Shah

Bengal takes its food and politics seriously. Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of the state, took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which had a culinary twist. Shah has announced he will be in the state to campaign for the BJP for the next 15 days. Soon after, TMC took its official X page and welcomed the minister with a tongue-in-cheek response. The TMC posted a message on X that quickly grabbed attention for its mix of wit and sarcasm.

The post on X read as, “.@AmitShah has announced his decision to spend 15 days in Bengal. Good. Bengal welcomes tourists with open arms. Stay for as long as you like. And do not miss out on some of our finest delicacies. We highly recommend: Muri Ghonto, Pabda Macher Jhal, Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Kosha Mangsho"

What may seem like harmless banter on the surface, the post highlights a deep political clash between the BJP and TMC. The post also highlights Bengal’s cultural heritage, which TMC claims will get tarnished if the BJP comes to power. BJP is known to endorse vegetarian food, especially during festivals, and the Bengali population primarily are fish eaters. In this election campaign, TMC leaders have accused the BJP of encouraging policies that could restrict non-vegetarian food practices, an allegation that has added heat to the campaign.

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Politics aside, the dishes named by TMC are truly delicious items made for generations across Bengali households. Here is a breakdown of the listed items.

Muri Ghonto

Traditional dish comprising Gobindobhog rice cooked with fried fish head (usually Rohu or Katla) and spices such as cumin, turmeric, and garam masala. Often described as a thick, fragrant fish-rice mash, it is a delicacy from Bengal and best served with a plate of steamed rice.

Pabda Macher Jhal

Pabda fish is also known as Pabo Catfish or Butter fish and is the star ingredient of this dish. It’s a simple curry that includes fried Pabda fish in a light gravy of turmeric, red chilli powder and nigella seeds. Add in a few slices of potatoes and a bit of ginger paste, and later garnish with coriander leaves, and voila! you have a fish curry that is rich in nutrients, high on taste and light on the stomach.

Pabda Macher Jhal Photograph: (AI generated)

Ilish Bhapa

Bengal’s devoured fish, Hilsa, remains a household favourite for generations. Bhapa Ilish is basically steaming Hilsa, but in a thick paste of mustard, turmeric and yoghurt. Add salt and slit green chillies, marinate the fish pieces with the thick paste and then steam in a tiffin box.

Ilish Bhapa Photograph: ()

Chingri Malai Curry

Chingri or Prawn is another favourite among Bengalis. The dish is another classic in the Bengal culinary menu card. Prawns are cooked in coconut milk, with a dash of garam masala over them. Subtle flavour of the coconut infused with Prawn’s distinct taste makes this dish one of a kind. Best eaten with steamed rice.

Bhetki Paturi

The classic Bengali delicacy features boneless Barramundi (Bhetki) fish fillets marinated in a pungent mustard-coconut paste, wrapped in banana leaves, and slow-cooked or steamed until tender. It is known for its delicate, smoky flavour, typically served with steamed rice, and is a popular festive dish.

Kosha Mangsho

No celebration in Bengal is complete without a serving of Kosha Mangsho. Slow-cooked mutton curry is known for its deep, dark brown colour, thick gravy, and tender, melt-in-the-mouth texture. It is a "dry-fried" dish (bhuna/kosha) featuring marinated mutton cooked on low heat with caramelised onions and aromatic spices. Tastes best with Luchi (The Bengali version of Puris).