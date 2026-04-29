/Plagued by corruption allegations, Sri Lankan government temporarily takes over SLC operations

Sri Lankan cricket is set for another setback as the cricket board’s administration will be taken over by the national government. The decision came on Wednesday (April 29) as Cricket Sri Lanka has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The Cricket team has been in question in recent years, having failed to secure direct qualification for the World Cup, while the latest setback comes as corruption charges are at their peak.

Government takes over SLC administration

The world governing body, the International Cricket Council, suspended Sri Lanka for two months in 2023-2024, citing political interference in the running of the national board.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"All administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today," the ministry said.

A committee will be appointed shortly "to address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms", it added.

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

Four-time SLC president Shammi Silva resigned on Tuesday, along with his entire committee, after the government intervened. A government source said former investment banker and opposition politician Eran Wickramaratne will likely be named new head of the board. Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India in February–March.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

Sri Lanka cricket in chaos

While corruption charges continue to linger off the field, Sri Lankan cricket has been on the back foot. The nation last won an ICC trophy in 2014 when they defeated India in the T20 World Cup final. The nation has since been on a downfall and has not won an ICC trophy since. They had to come through the qualifiers to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup.