/IPL 2026 | 'Bowlers exposed at last': How Rajasthan Royals snapped Punjab Kings' record unbeaten streak

Punjab suffered a bit of snag in run rate later in the innings, by their own standards given they have crossed 200-run mark in almost every match, before Marcus Stoinis exploded. After skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 off 27) was dismissed at the completion of 18th over and the team at 181, Stoinis went on to score unbeaten 62 off 22 balls including hitting 24 runs in the final over and took PBKS to 222/4 in 20 overs.