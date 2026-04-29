/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings? check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won yesterday's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh by six wickets. Chasing a target of 223 runs, RR won in 19.2 overs, handing PBKS their first loss of the season. With the win, RR moved to the third place on the 10-team points table with 12 points from six wins and three losses from nine matches played so far. For PBKS, the loss didn't change their top standing on the table. The Shreyas Iyer-led team has won six matches in eight games played before the loss on Tuesday (Apr 28) while one ended in no result - giving them 13 points so far in the season.

RR batting finally trumps PBKS bowling

PBKS batters have been in sensational form this season, chasing everything thrown their way. The one time they batted first before Tuesday (Apr 28), thei scored about 250 runs and won the match well. RR, however, eventually, came out triumphant against PBKS who have given 200+ runs in most of the matches they have played.

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Chasing the target, RR openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 51 runs in 3.1 overs before Arshdeep Singh broke the partnership and sent Sooryavanshi back for 16-ball 43. Jaiswal added 54 runs with Dhurv Jurel for the second wicket before Chala dsimissed Jurel (16 off 20). RR lost two more wickets in the next 4.2 overs for less than fifty runs as Jaiswal (51 off 27) and skipper Riyan Parag (29 off 16) got out. Donovan Ferreira (unbeaten 52 off 26) and Shubham Dubey (31 not out off 12) the then added 77 runs in 5.2 overs to take the team home.

PBKS batters continue to have bumper season