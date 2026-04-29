/IPL 2026 | 'Sooryavanshi outshines everyone': 15-year-old takes down Russell, Maxwell, Abhishek for another batting record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting maestro, is having a bumper IPL 2026. The southpaw has played in all nine matches so far for the team, scoring the league high 400 runs. Apart from holding the orange cap for the most runs, Sooryvanshi also broke the record of the balls taken to reach 400-run milestone in a single IPL season. He reached 400 runs on Tuesday (Apr 28) during his 16-ball 43 innings against Punjab Kings. Vaibhav has taken only 167 balls to score these runs - the fewest ever by a batter to reach the milestone in a single IPL season. Thanks to his innings, RR had a strong start in chase of 223, which they eventually completed in 19.2 overs to hand PBKS first defeat of the season.

Sooryavanshi breaks another scoring record

Since his IPL debut in 2025, Sooryavanshi has become an effective opener for the Royals. His 400 runs in IPL 2026 at the top of the order are an important reasons Royals find themselves second the points table with 12 points fron six wins and three losses in nine matches. He has also scored those runs at brisk pace - 168 balls only - which returns a strike rate of 238 - the highest among 12 batters with 300 runs this season and second highest overall behind Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, who has scored 283 runs at a strike rate of 250. Sooryavanshi's 37 sixes are also the most by a batter in IPL 2026 so far.

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Sooryavanshi overtook some of the finest hitters of IPL history to become the fastest batter to score 400 runs in a single season in fewest balls. Before him, the record was held by ex-KKR player and their current power coach Andre Rusell, who had taken 188 balls to reach 400 runs in IPL 2019.

List of batters fastest to score 400 runs in single IPL season

Only five batters in the history of IPL have taken 200 or less balls to scor 400 runs in a single season and Sooryavanshi now tops the list on the back of his sensational run in IPL 2026. Below is the list of batters: