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Iran MP says Tehran's missile and drone stocks are enough to ‘sustain years of war’. Details here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 16:05 IST
Iran MP says Tehran's missile and drone stocks are enough to ‘sustain years of war’. Details here

Image for representation Photograph: (AI Generated)

Story highlights

Iranian MP Boroujerdi dismissed Trump’s threats, asserting Iran’s missile stockpiles can sustain years of war. He warned that Tehran will continue fighting until the US and Israel are “punished.”

A senior member of Iran’s parliament said the country’s missile and drone stockpiles were sufficient for “several years of war” and warned that Tehran would not let US President Donald Trump go. Alaeddin Boroujerdi, deputy chairman of parliament’s national security committee, told Tasnim that Iran had entered negotiations with the US on the orders of the Supreme Leader, and said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was managing the talks with “valuable experience.”

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“The negotiating table is not a place of compromise and humiliation,” Boroujerdi said, adding that he hoped the process would reach a good outcome. Sources familiar with the matter told Iran International last week that Ghalibaf had stepped down as head of Iran’s negotiating team with the United States after internal disagreements over the talks.

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Boroujerdi dismissed Trump’s threats as empty and said the two-week ceasefire had been extended without any move by the other side. “But Trump should know that we will not let him go,” Boroujerdi said. “Our fighters are present on the battlefield, and the struggle and war will certainly continue until the Zionist regime and criminal America are truly punished.”

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He also described the US maritime blockade as ineffective and lacking international legitimacy, saying no European or NATO country had joined Washington in the effort. Boroujerdi said the Strait of Hormuz was an outcome of what he called the imposed war and added that Trump knew Iran would “never lose control” of the waterway.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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